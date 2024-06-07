Emirate Tussle: Court Reserves Judgement In Bayero’s Fundamental Rights’ Suit

The Federal High Court in Kano has reserved judgment in a fundamental human rights suit filed by the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, after a session marked by intense legal debates.

The suit presided over by Justice Simon Amobeda, seeks to prevent any infringements on Bayero’s rights following his removal from office.

According to Daily Trust, Bayero’s legal action specifically challenges attempts to arrest or intimidate him.

The defendants in the case include the Attorney General of the Federation, the Attorney General of Kano State, and various security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, DSS, and NSCDC.

During the hearing, counsel for the second respondent, Mahmoud Abubakar Magaji, argued that the position of an emir is a privilege rather than a right, challenging the basis of Bayero’s application.

He further requested the court to dismiss the suit, stating that Bayero’s removal was conducted without the required fair hearing.

On the other hand, Bayero’s counsel, Michael Jonathan Numa SAN, defended the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter, asserting that it pertains directly to the fundamental rights of the former emir.

Numa appealed to the court to consider the suit favourably in the interest of justice and the stability of Kano and the broader Nigerian society.

After listening to both sides, Justice Amobeda stated that the date for the judgment would be communicated later. Thus, the matter is pending as both legal teams await the court’s final decision.