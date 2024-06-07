Credible Information On Soldiers’ Killing In Abia Emerging – Gov. Otti Reveals

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has said the state government has started getting credible information on the killing of five soldiers on May 30 in Aba.

Naija News recalls that on May 30, five soldiers were killed by gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, at the Obikabia Junction in Aba.

While the investigation is still ongoing, Otti, during a morale-boosting visit to the officers and men of the 144 Battalion, Nigerian Army, at the Ngwa High School, Aba, on Thursday, said the government’s efforts to gather intelligence on the incident had started producing results and would be sustained.

The Governor commended the Nigerian Army for showing commitment to its duty of protecting the citizens, which had contributed immensely to the safety of lives and property in Abia.

Otti urged the soldiers to remain alert and not to let the killing of their colleagues dampen their spirits.

He said, “We have started getting very credible information; this intelligence gathering will continue, but I do not want it to dampen your morale.

“We have all been working together to secure this state in the last one year that I have been the Governor of the State, and I want to encourage you to continue your work; don’t get distracted.

“I believe, from credible intelligence available to us, that this criminal act may have been executed by people who are opposed to the progress and the good things that are happening in Abia.

“So, we will get to the root of the matter, we will arrest everyone that is involved.”