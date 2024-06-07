Blackout Looms As Disco Threatens To Disconnect Electricity In Southeast

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has threatened to disconnect electricity supply to its indebted customers across the South-East geopolitical zone.

Naija News reports that the EEDC distributes electricity to the South-East states including Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi.

Speaking via a statement on Friday, the electricity distribution company warned that it would begin disconnection from 10th of June.

The statement signed by the management and issued by its Media and Communications Manager, Emeka Ezeh, explained that the move became necessary considering the huge unpaid electricity bills and accrued arrears.

The statement read in part, “The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc wishes to notify her customers with outstanding electricity bills that effective from 10th June 2024, the company will commence the disconnection of electricity supply to these indebted customers.

“This exercise has become necessary considering the huge unpaid electricity bills and accrued arrears, which has consistently put the company in a precarious revenue deficit position, making it difficult to meet up with its power purchase obligations.

“For EEDC to continue providing services to its esteemed customers, it is pertinent that electricity bills, which are for energy already consumed, are paid in full. If this is not done, it will be difficult for the company to keep up its operations to serve customers and enhance the quality of service.

“Some of the indebted customers include, Enugu State Government, Ebonyi State government, Anambra State Government, Abia State Government, Imo State Government, Innoson Technical & Industries, University of Nigeria (Enugu & Nsukka Campuses), Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd., Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Airforce, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Railway Corporation, National Drug Law Enforcement, UNTH, Enugu.

“Ebonyi State University, Coal Corporation Quarters, Federal Secretariat & Establishment, GMO Rubber Division, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Ebonyi State Govt. (Ecumenical Centre 1), Nigeria Prisons Training School, Central Bank of Nigeria offices, M/S Concorde Hotel, Owerri, and Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

“Others are Enugu High Court, Reliable Steel & Plastic Ind. Ltd., Jilnas Industries, BENGAS Nigeria Ltd., CIFO Petroleum Ltd., STANEL Filling Station, Highlift Pumping Station, FINOC Industries Ltd., Aluminium Extrusion Industries Ltd., VIN VAL Limited, Local Government Council offices, Saint Davids Porter Nigeria Ltd., Gees Denver Company Limited, The Federal Controller of Works, Hospitals Management Board, and DONLINK Plastic Industries.”