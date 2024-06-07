Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 7th June 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 6th June, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1490 and sell at N1495 on Thursday 6th June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1490 Selling Rate N1495

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1480 Selling Rate N1481

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigeria’s currency, the Naira, experienced a slight appreciation in the parallel market, reaching ₦1,475 per dollar compared to ₦1,480 per United States dollar it traded the previous day.

However, in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the Naira depreciated to ₦1,476.95 per dollar.

According to data from FMDQ, the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM increased slightly from ₦1,476.12 per dollar to ₦1,476.95 per dollar on Monday, resulting in an 83 kobo depreciation for the Naira.

The volume of dollars traded on the NAFEM also increased significantly by 94.5 per cent, reaching $236.99 million compared to $121.87 million on Monday.

As a result, the margin between the parallel market and NAFEM rates narrowed to ₦1.95 per dollar from ₦3.88 per dollar on Monday.