Benue IDPs Camp Stuns With Over 200 Monthly Newborn Babies

Findings revealed that in Benue State, over 200 babies were born in a single month to displaced mothers in one Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp.

The shocking figure, which caused quite a stir, was revealed by the Integrated Supportive Supervision (ISS) conducted by the United Nations Children’s Fund and the World Health Organisation (UNICEF/WHO) Humanitarian Health Response IDP Outreach, and carried out by the Benue State Primary Healthcare Board at the Ortese and Ichwa IDPs camps in Guma and Makurdi local government areas.

As surprising as it may seem, the reality is that a significant number of newborn babies are recorded in the camps despite the harsh living conditions of the IDPs.

While such a development would be a reason for celebration in a normal living environment, in an IDPs camp, it is a source of concern as it puts a huge strain on the healthcare services.

Moreover, newborns face a world of uncertainty in IDPs camps, with limited access to adequate healthcare and nutrition, resulting in health challenges and malnutrition.

The high figure was attributed to the fact that amidst their distress, the IDPs find solace and happiness in maintaining intimate relationships with their spouses.

This sentiment was echoed by one of the IDPs, known as Anngu, who identified himself as a father of two and stated that he lives in the camp with his family.

Anngu said: “Though we live in the camp we find space to sleep with our wives. When we do that we are happy with each other and it helps us reduce the pains we are going through.

“So we cannot be asked to stop because we are living in camp. The only thing is that we must ensure that our wives protect themselves from being pregnant though some men don’t like the idea of their wives not giving birth.

“As for me I came to the camp about two years ago with my wife and two children and I sleep with my wife, but I ensure that she uses the family planning products that were given to her by the health care people. But the truth is that many are not using it.”

Addressing the camp’s advancements, Executive Secretary of the Benue State Primary Health Care Board, Grace Wende, pointed out the notable rise in newborn numbers, underscoring the necessity for governmental response.

She noted an average of 200 new births per month in just one camp, emphasizing the need for government intervention.

Wende highlighted that despite the availability of family planning products, many women were not utilizing them due to resistance from their husbands.

Additionally, she expressed concerns about the vulnerability of women in the camps, including instances of remarriage and negotiation of sex.

Wende proposed intensifying advocacy efforts, particularly targeting men, to address these issues.

According to Wende: “I saw a very interesting sight. I’ve been in these camps often as part of our coordination beat and as part of the main role of primary health care.

“We are part of the major leading partners in supporting the IDPs camps in terms of providing healthcare personnel who will be providing services to these various camps.

“Today I saw many pregnant women and young children and it seems that there is very high level of fertility and child birth within these camps.

“Today alone we noticed that there are 200 new births per month. It is quite high, and government needs to do something about it.

“But from my discussion with them it seems that they are not utilising the family planning products that were given to them. So we need to intensify demand creation generation, especially among the men because they took the problem there. The women are willing but their husbands are resisting those family planning methods.

“The 200 births I am talking about is just in Ortese IDPs Camp. I am not talking about any other. So, 200 babies delivered in one camp in one month is huge. And we have not gotten the situation in other camps.

“Our findings indicated that the women there are helpless. Some women are remarrying within the camp, their husbands are not there; the husbands are also remarrying. They are also, sort of negotiating sex with the women within the camp. Those things are things that require that we intensify our advocacy and decision making within the camps.

“I have already talked with the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, and the Camp Coordinators to see how we can go about it. We will target the advocacy on the men for now,” she added.

Benue State hosts over 1.5 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across 17 camps due to repeated attacks by armed herdsmen.