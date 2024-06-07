After Four Hours Without Power Supply, Foods In Fridge Should Be Thrown Away – WHO Advises

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that food exposed to temperatures over 5 °C (41 °F) for longer than two hours can become unsafe for consumption.

The health organization issued this warning on Friday in a series of messages posted on X.com to commemorate the 2024 World Food Safety Day, themed “Food safety: prepare for the unexpected.”

World Food Safety Day, celebrated annually on June 7, was established by a United Nations General Assembly task force in 2018 to raise awareness and promote efforts to prevent, detect, and address public health risks associated with unsafe food.

“If there has been a power outage in your area, refrigerated or frozen food may not be safe to eat. Products can become unsafe if they have been exposed to temperatures above 5 °C for more than two hours.

“After four hours of a power cut, the following apply: Throw out all perishable foods in your fridge, such as meat, poultry, fish, and leftovers.

“Throw out all items in your freezer once they have thawed or cook them immediately, if they have been exposed to ambient temperature for more than two hours. Never eat food to determine if it is safe. If in doubt, throw it away,” WHO warned.

The health organization advised those in power outage-prone areas to keep a supply of pre-packaged, ready-to-eat, and canned foods, along with bottled water.

They also recommended sanitizing containers before use and discarding any canned foods with broken seams, dents, or leaks.

