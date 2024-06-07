Abducting Officers Enforcing Traffic Rules Is a Crime – FPRO Warns Motorists

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has issued a stern warning to drivers who engage in the abduction of policemen and other law enforcement personnel during their duty execution.

Adejobi who emphasized that such behavior should never be accepted as the norm, warned that drivers who choose to confront or drive away law enforcement agents breaking traffic laws are seriously violating regulations and could face severe penalties.

The PPRO advised that regardless of the circumstances, drivers are obligated to comply with the officers, whether they intend to escort them to their stations or assume control of their vehicles.

Adejobi also stressed the importance of reporting grievances through proper channels rather than resorting to taking the law into one’s own hands.

He made this statement on Friday in a video lasting four minutes and 27 seconds, which was shared on the NPF X account.

The PPRO said, “Now, we want to speak on this recent development we’ve been experiencing where our police officers and other law enforcement agents who contravene vehicles—they sit in the vehicle for the purpose of taking it to their offices—but we notice that these drivers always abduct them.

“(They zoom off with them) They take these officers away. It is wrong. It is very, very wrong. Let us avoid certain things because we need to manage a situation like this. Once you have been contravened, please comply with them—not only the police but also other law enforcement agencies.

“We have seen cases where Federal Road Safety Corps officers contravene vehicles and drivers manhandle them. We’ve seen evident cases where state-owned traffic and road agencies contravene vehicles, and drivers beat them and/or take them away. This is not too good.

“Once you have violated traffic law and your vehicle has been contravened, you are to follow them. You are to comply. You are obliged to obey the instructions of these law enforcement officers.

“Don’t abduct our officers. Don’t take them away. Follow them wherever they are taking you—most especially their bases, units, and offices.

“And of course, if you notice you are not so comfortable with that—probably because they have gone beyond their boundaries and they have violated the standard operating procedures of their organisations—particularly operatives of the Nigeria Police Force—you have the number of all our (states) PROs.

“You have our social media platforms and handles at your fingertips. Reach out to us to complain, whatever the case may be,” he added.

The FPRO emphasized the need for respect towards law enforcement officers, urging citizens to report misconduct rather than taking matters into their own hands.

Adejobi cautioned against tarnishing the nation’s image and reminded citizens of the criminality of attacking security operatives.

He encouraged love, tolerance, and adherence to the law, stressing the importance of cooperation and avoiding unnecessary conflicts on the road to ensure safety and protect human rights.

“Let us love one another. Let us tolerate ourselves. Let’s act according to the provisions of the law. Let us be law-abiding as patriotic citizens of Nigeria. We love you all, and that is why we are outside to do the job.

“We want to ensure your safety, protect your dignity, and safeguard your human rights. Please cooperate with us. Let us avoid unnecessary conflicts on the road. Most of the videos and audio captured on the road as they go to social media are embarrassing to us in this country. We can stop it,” Adejobi urged road users.