30 Dead, Others Injured As Bandits Attack Katsina Villages

Multiple attacks by armed bandits on several villages in Dutsinma and Safana LGAs of Katsina State have resulted in the death of 30 people, with many others injured.

Dutsinma and Safana are reportedly two of the frontline LGAs where activities of bandits have been on the increase despite huge security agencies and government interventions to decimate insurgency in the areas.

Naija News learnt that the 13 affected villages were attacked on the evening of Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

They identified the villages as Dogon Ruwa, Sabon Gari Unguwar Banza, Tashar Kawai Mai Zurfi, Sanawar Kurecen Dutsi, Unguwar Bera, Kurecin Kulawa, Larabar Tashar Mangoro, Sabaru, Ashata, Unguwar Ido, Kanbiri, Kunamawar Mai Awaki and Kunamawar ‘Yargandu.

An eyewitness who spoke with Channels Television revealed that the multiple attacks frightened most of the residents, who have now migrated to safer communities and areas like Dutsinma.

The eyewitness, who craved anonymity, said, “As I am talking to you now, even yesterday, we learned that the hoodlums carried out another attack on several other vulnerable villages such as Lezumawa, ‘Yar Kuka, Rimi and Dogon Ruwa villages.”

Confirming the incident, the state police spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, said, “Yes is true, but I don’t have the details of the Safana LGA’s incident, I will get back to you shortly please.”