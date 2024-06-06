We Must Swallow The Bitter Pill – Fani- Kayode Speaks On Economic Hardship

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has advised Nigerians to keep believing in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He urged the citizenry to remain steadfast in their prayers and have faith in God.

The former Aviation minister opined that Nigeria is on a difficult but necessary path to economic recovery.

He expressed optimism that the policies of the Federal Government that landed Nigerians in hardship would yield positive results.

Fani-Kayode urged Nigerians to squash their political differences and come together to assist the government in succeeding in its economic recovery moves.

Speaking via his X handle, he wrote, “Things are tough but I urge Nigerians to hang in there and continue to have faith in God and in our Government who in my view are trying their best in the circumstances.

“We have chosen a difficult, challenging yet necessary path to economic recovery and despite the undoubted pain that we are ALL experiencing we must stay the course, swallow the bitter pill, make the necessary sacrifices and see our journey to the expected end in order to establish a better tomorrow for our children and loved ones.

“This is not the time to play party politics or to blame one another but rather to encourage each other, join hands, assist the government, have faith in God and move the country forward together.

“The Lord never told us that it would be easy but be rest assured of one thing: He didn’t bring us this far to leave us.”