VIDEO: NDLEA Intercepts Intending 2024 Hajj Pilgrims With Raps Of Cocaine In Lagos Hotel

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) officers raided a hotel recently in Lagos, apprehending some individuals who were in the process of ingesting 200 wraps of cocaine.

The agency said the operation was carried out based on intelligence, specifically targeting those involved in smuggling drugs to Saudi Arabia for the ongoing Hajj pilgrimage.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, shared details of the operation through his official X account on Thursday, accompanied by a video showcasing the seized contraband.

Babafemi wrote, “Caught in the Act: They were preparing to swallow 200 wraps of cocaine ahead of their flight to the ongoing hajj in Saudi Arabia Wednesday night and #ndlea_nigeria officers stormed their hotel rooms in an intel-led op.

Reacting, the chairman of the NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa, said the agency will continue to track, trace and apprehend those using pilgrimage as cover for drug trafficking.

Earlier, the NDLEA reported via its official website that it successfully intercepted significant quantities of codeine-based syrup and a synthetic strain of cannabis known as Loud.

These illicit substances, with a street value of over Two Billion One Hundred and Eighty-Five Million Naira (N2,185,000,000.00), were seized at the Port Harcourt seaports, Onne, and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja.

At the MMIA Ikeja, NDLEA officers, in collaboration with other security agencies, intercepted a large consignment of Loud. The psychoactive substance was concealed in eight suitcases, comprising 320 parcels, weighing a total of 164.50kg.

The consignment, estimated to be worth N960,000,000.00, originated from Canada and arrived on a KLM flight via Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The consignment was discovered at the airport’s E-arrival hall during a joint search operation conducted by NDLEA, Customs, and other security operatives.

The suspect, Ughenu Nnaife Francis, who attempted to smuggle the suitcases out of the hall, was apprehended. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, a resident of Germany, had travelled to Toronto, Canada, to transport the drugs to Nigeria.

He claimed to have been recruited as a mule and was promised a fee of Six Million Naira for his involvement.

Meanwhile, at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, NDLEA operatives intercepted a container imported from India.

The container marked TEMU 6807401, was en route to the C to C bonded terminal in Enugu.

A joint examination of the container by NDLEA, Customs, and other security agencies led to the discovery of 1,750 cartons of codeine weighing 26,250kg. These cartons contained 175,000 bottles of the opioid, valued at N1,225,000,000.00 in street value.

These successful interceptions demonstrate the commitment and effectiveness of the NDLEA in combating drug trafficking and abuse. The agency will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of our society by preventing the circulation of illicit substances.