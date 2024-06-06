Three Killed As Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Road Passengers In Yobe

At least three innocent citizens were reportedly killed in a recent attack in Yobe State by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Thursday revealed that the assailants had earlier abducted the road passengers plying on the Biu-Damaturu Road in Yobe State on Wednesday before later killing them.

A relative to one of the victims who informed Channels Television of the sad development reportedly said the incident happened near Kamuya, a Yobe/Borno border community.

According to him, only three of the passengers who were Christians were abducted, while others were freed by the terrorists.

“They were coming from Biu and suddenly, the attackers stopped their vehicle and picked four of them who are Christians into the bush, killing three of them. Later, we saw their corpses on social media.

“We only sighted three corpses out of the four persons abducted. We did not know the whereabouts of the other person,” the individual reportedly said.

Yobe CAN Reacts

The Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Reverend Ibrahim Abako, has expressed his strong disapproval of the incident.

He earnestly urged the government and security agencies to intensify their efforts in combating the insurgents.

“On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Yobe State chapter, we condemn in totality the killing of Christian Youth along Damaturu-Biu Road.

“This incident has been happening frequently. We call on the government, especially the military and police to take proactive measures by protecting the citizens regardless of their religious background,” the CAN chief said.

Naija News learnt that the terrorists had earlier reached out to the parents of the victims in Machina, Adamawa State, on their plan to kill the hostages.