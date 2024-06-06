‘Tension Arises In Super Eagles Camp As Amokachi Declines To Assist Finidi George’

The Super Eagles’ camp is experiencing tension as Daniel Amokachi remains absent, with the 2026 World Cup qualifier against South Africa only a few days away.

Naija News reports that Coach Finidi George will have his first major test as the coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria when South Africa visits Uyo for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers matchday three.

Amokachi’s absence has sparked questions regarding his position as one of Finidi George’s assistant coaches.

Sources revealed to DAILY POST that Amokachi has declined the contract presented by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

This arises amid speculation that Amokachi and Finidi have a strained relationship.

The NFF had named Amokachi as an assistant coach alongside Benjamin James, Olatunji Baruwa, Chima Onyeike, and Mehmet Ozturk.

Despite suggestions that the NFF forced Amokachi on Finidi, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau has dismissed these rumors.

“I am very happy when we unveiled Finidi to Nigeria.

“The NFF Technical Director put all the names on the list and they chose the best they felt would work.

“All the names you saw as assistants to Finidi were chosen by him,” Gusau said.

Super Eagles Of Nigeria Vs South Africa: How to Watch, Ticket Fee, H2H, Kick-Off Time

The Super Eagles of Nigeria vs South Africa 2026 World Cup qualifiers matchday three will take place at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (Nigerian Time) on Friday, June 7, 2024.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria vs South Africa 2026 World Cup qualifiers matchday three will be broadcast Live on DSTV.

You can also stream the match live on the official YouTube channel of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

If you are opportune to be in Uyo on Friday, you can watch the game Live at the stadium for as low as N1,000 on the popular stand. The VIP stand costs as low as 3,000.