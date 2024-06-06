Super Eagles Of Nigeria Give Title Winners In Squad Special Treatment [Video]

Super Eagles of Nigeria gave the players in the squad who won major titles for their respective clubs a special treat earlier today as they continue their preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

At least, five of the 23 Super Eagles players invited for the qualification games against South Africa on June 7, and Benin Republic on June 10 won at least a title for their respective teams.

Recall that the team’s top striker, Victor Boniface helped his German Bundesliga side, Bayer Leverkusen to win the German Bundesliga title for the first time in the history of the club, and they also won the DFB-POKAL.

Bayer Leverkusen won the aforementioned titles without losing any games. The only match they lost in the 2023-2024 season was the UEFA Europa League final against Italian club, Atalanta.

Note that it was Super Eagles’ winger, Ademola Lookman that scored the hat-trick that earned Atalanta the 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final.

Aside from Lookman and Boniface, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi also won a title for their club. Note that the two players helped Leicester City to win the EFL Championship and gain promotion to the Premier League in the just concluded season.

The fifth major title winner in the current Super Eagles squad is 23-year-old midfielder, Raphael Onyedika. He helped Club Brugge to win the Belgian Pro League.

Other Super Eagles players and the coaching crew gave the aforementioned players a guard of honour. As the champions walked through their teammates, they were given a ceremonious spanking to celebrate them.

Note that their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa will kick off at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 7 at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.