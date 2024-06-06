Strike: ‘Labour Should Be Thankful To God That We Are Not In Military Regime’ – Presidency

The presidency has stated that in light of the recently lifted nationwide strike, organized labour should express gratitude that Nigeria is not under military rule.

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, pointed out that the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) enjoy ample freedom owing to Nigeria’s civilian regime.

Speaking on TVC, Onanuga criticized labour for shutting down airports and the national grid as part of their efforts to enforce the nationwide strike.

Onanuga said: “Labour should view itself as a partner with the Federal Government, not as an adversary to the Federal Government.

“Labour should be thankful to God that we are not in a military regime. We are in a civilian regime that allows for freedom of expression.

“I think that labour overstepped their bounds by shutting down the national grid. At a time when we are complaining about the lack of power, I think that act is extreme. You’re not supposed to shut down the airports on everyone else. Joining the strike should be voluntary.

“I will appeal to labour to be more responsible in their reaction. They cannot be asking for what they are asking for. It is unrealistic.”

Recall that organized labour initiated a nationwide strike on Monday to push for an enhanced pay package.

The organised labour is demanding ₦494,000 minimum wage as opposed to ₦60,000 proposed by the Federal Government.

However, President Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to a wage exceeding ₦60,000, with the TUC and the NLC stressing their willingness to adjust their ₦494,000 demand.

Following an agreement between the Nigerian Government and labour to raise the minimum wage and continue negotiations, the strike was called off.