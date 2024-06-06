South African Forward Percy Tau Vows To Punish Super Eagles Again

South African forward, Percy Tau wants to repeat history against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Percy Tau led South Africa to stun the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo in 2017.

The 30-year-old forward, who plays for Egyptian Premier League club Al Ahly scored twice against the Super Eagles as they beat Nigeria 2-0. That was the first Bafana Bafana’s victory over the Eagles in 25 years.

Interestingly, Percy Tau will lead South Africa to face the Super Eagles at the same venue at 8 p.m. on Friday. The must-win 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match can make or mar the Eagles’ chances of qualifying from Group C.

Note that Nigeria is currently sitting in the third spot with two points in two games, a point behind second-placed Bafana Bafana and two points behind first-placed Rwanda.

Ahead of the clash, Percy Tau is determined to ensure that he helps his country stun the Super Eagles once again.

“I’m looking forward to it, and I want to qualify for the World Cup with South Africa,” Percy Tau told African Football.

“Against Nigeria and Zimbabwe, it won’t be easy, but we’ll try to get a result away from home because they’ll always be difficult and we lost to them at the AFCON 2023 tournament, so we have to try something this time.”