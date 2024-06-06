Reps Write IGP, NSCDC Commandant General, Others Over Incessant Killings, Kidnappings In Plateau

The House of Representatives has decried the escalating incidents of killings and kidnappings in the communities of Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam federal constituency of Plateau State.

The lawmakers, thereby, issued a plea to the Nigerian military, police, and other security agencies to address the unfortunate developments.

During Wednesday’s plenary session, Rep. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi brought attention to the worsening insecurity in his constituency through a motion.

Gagdi expressed his distress over numerous documented cases of deliberate threats, kidnappings, and assaults targeting the residents of his constituency.

The lawmaker voiced his concern that Kanam forest has now become a safe haven for bandits and Boko Haram terrorists due to an influx of individuals from other states.

In response, the House urged the Chief of Defence Staff to establish two military bases in Kanam, specifically in Gun-Gagdi and Garga areas.

Furthermore, the House called upon the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to deploy additional personnel to the affected regions of Gun-Gagdi, Garga, Pankshin, and Kanke.

Naija News reports that there has been a series of cases of attacks by unknown gunmen in Plateau State.

Just recently, a cleric serving with the Assemblies of God Church Keall, Pastor Dauda Dalyop, was reportedly killed by unknown gunmen in a fresh in the state.

It was gathered that at least five individuals were killed in the attack, which happened in Kimakpa, a village of Kwall District in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to reporters on Wednesday, the National Publicity Secretary of the Irigwe Development Association ((IDA), Sam Jugo, said the killing took place on Monday, at about 12 midnight.

He said: “We woke up this morning to another sad one. In the middle of the night of 2nd June, 2024, criminal invaders attacked and killed 5 of our residents in cold blood at Kimakpa.

“The criminal elements who came in their numbers with heavy weapons killed a pastor of Assemblies of God Church Keall, Pastor Dauda Dalyop.”

He mentioned others killed in the attack, including Mrs Chummy Dauda, 57; Chwe Ajuhs, 26; Joshua Kusa, 45; and Rikwe Doro, 43.