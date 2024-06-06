Reps Seek To Restrict Social Media Access For Children Under 16

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, June 6, asked the Federal Ministry of Communications to establish regulations to restrict social media use for children younger than 16 in Nigeria.

The House stated that the increase in social media use has exposed young children to unsupervised content, resulting in misplaced priorities and a neglect of schoolwork.

The House called on the federal government to provide sufficient funding for the educational sector and asked the Federal Ministry of Education to enforce stringent standards across all educational levels in Nigeria.

It further requested that the Federal Ministry of Education and the Universal Basic Education Commission collaborate with the Teachers’ Education Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and other pertinent bodies to supervise accreditation and strictly manage the Continued Professional Development (CPD) of teachers in Nigeria.

The Committees on Basic Education and Services and Communications were assigned the task of ensuring implementation.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion titled, “Need to Tackle the Dropping Standards of Education in Nigeria” sponsored by Hon. Ayodeji Alao Akala.

The House acknowledged the transformative impact of Western education in Nigeria, leveling the global playing field for educated Nigerians.

However, it expressed concern over the declining standards in the educational sector due to various challenges such as inadequate funding, facilities, and teachers, as well as social vices like examination malpractice and cultism.

Despite efforts to lower cut-off marks, secondary school students struggle academically, emphasizing the crucial role of education in societal development and moral regeneration.

The House emphasised the government’s responsibility to address these challenges and promote youth development.