Presidency Denies Reports On ₦105,000 New Minimum Wage

The presidency has denied trending reports that the federal government is proposing a new minimum wage of ₦105,000 for Nigerian workers.

The denial was made in a short statement on Thursday evening by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to him, media reports that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has proposed a new minimum wage in the template submitted to President Tinubu on Thursday are false.

He said: “The Honorable Minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun has not proposed ₦105,000 minimum wage. The contrary story being disseminated is false.”

Naija News earlier reported that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, on Thursday, held a meeting with President Bola Tinubu against the backdrop of ongoing discussions on a new national minimum wage.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, was also in attendance at the meeting which held at the State House in Abuja.

It was gathered that during the meeting, Edun presented a new minimum wage template to President Tinubu, meeting the 48-hour deadline earlier issued to him.

Emerging from Thursday’s meeting, Minister Edun addressed the press, stating, “There is no cause for alarm,” but didn’t reveal further details of what transpired during the meeting.