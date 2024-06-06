Peter Obi Visits Injured Ex-Eagles Star, Babangida After Car Crash

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has made a visit to former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida, following a tragic auto accident that left Babangida injured and claimed the lives of his son and brother.

The visit took place in Abuja on Thursday, as confirmed by Obi’s campaign spokesman, Yunusa Tanko.

Tijani Babangida, 50, a celebrated former Ajax FC star, suffered a severe injury to his right leg in the crash that also critically injured his wife and led to the tragic deaths of his son and brother, Ibrahim Babangida.

Ibrahim was a notable ex-international who was part of Nigeria’s 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning team.

During the visit, Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State, expressed his deep condolences to Babangida and recognized the contributions that he and his family have made to Nigerian sports.

“They made the nation proud and made us happy with their talents. In times like this, they deserve our sympathy and attention,” Obi stated.

Obi’s visit was aimed at offering moral and emotional support to Babangida, highlighting the national appreciation for his contributions and the recent personal tragedies he has endured.

Tijani, visibly moved by the visit, shared the traumatic experience of the accident and how the support from his former teammates and Ajax Football Club has been a significant relief during this challenging time.

Emmanuel Babayaro, an Atlanta 1996 Olympic gold medalist and General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria, who was present during the visit, also expressed his gratitude towards Obi for his compassionate gesture.