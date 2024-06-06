Nigeria Vs South Africa: Wilfred Ndidi Admits Late Arrival Is Super Eagles’ Problem As Okoye Finally Arrives

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has acknowledged that the late arrival of some of his teammates has affected the team’s preparation for their game against South Africa and Benin Republic.

Wilfred Ndidi and the other 22 Super Eagles players are currently in Uyo preparing for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa on June 7 and against Benin Republic on June 10.

For the first two days, coach Finidi George had to work with just 15 players out of 23 invited footballers. The remaining eight players were stranded in Abuja and Lagos due to the Nigeria Labour Congress nationwide strike on Monday, June 3.

Five of the players joined the Super Eagles in Uyo on Tuesday via a chartered jet following the suspension of the nationwide strike. The remaining two players arrived afterwards.

One of the team’s goalkeepers, Maduka Okoye was the last to arrive in camp. The team’s official Instagram page confirmed that the Udinese goalkeeper arrived in Uyo on Wednesday night, June 5 for a game that will take place on Friday.

This means that Okoye has barely 24 hours to train for the must-win 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa on Friday.

“To be honest, it has affected the preparations because normally we were supposed to start training on Saturday and we have not been together. I think it has affected the team in some ways we’re supposed to know what we are doing and how to approach the game, but we haven’t been able to do that. But I think they as they come in as well, they will be great additions still and we will take it up from there,” Wilfred Ndidi told NFF TV.

Meanwhile, Wilfred Ndidi, who wasn’t part of the Super Eagles squad that finished second at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, believes that the team’s performance in the tournament has heightened fans’ expectations.

The Leicester City midfielder noted that the outcome of the Super Eagles clash with South Africa will influence how they will handle the second World Cup qualifiers game which is against Benin in Ivory Coast on June 10.

“The way we performed at the AFCON has actually raised some standards and the expectation is high. I think we have the same players and the same coach who was part of the team and we will do our best because we know these games are important”, Wilfred Ndidi said.

“First of all, we have to focus on South Africa, whatever happens gives us confidence going into the second one.”