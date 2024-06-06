Mother Of 2face’s Sons, Sunmbo Adeoye Sends Words Of Advice To Single Parents Planning To Get Married

Clergywoman, Adesunmbo Adeoye has advised single parents to seek for partners that would be mentors to their children.

Sunmbo, who shares two boys with singer 2face Idibia, and is married to Pastor David Adeoye warned single parents against choosing a wrong partner.

She shared her advice via a post on social media.

The mother of four urged single parents to put their trust in God and allow him be in charge of their marital destiny.

She wrote, ‘’When Jochebed, the mother of Moses gave her son away on that faithful day, in a bassinet inside a lonely river, she didn’t know what was to come but God knew. He knew Moses needed a princess mentor for the great task ahead and He made the connection happen.

“The same way, He knows your very present need today and He is willing and able to help you if you will let go and let God.

“Dear single parent, don’t be too bothered about the one that will be a parent, friend, and mentor to your kids. God who knows the end from the very beginning already has a SUPERNATURAL arrangement planned out and He will send THE ONE in due season.

“Don’t try to figure it out with your natural mind and calculations. He knows what they need for the task ahead and He will supply.

“Trust GOD absolutely and let Him be the one in charge of your marital destiny.

“Like God gave my boys a greatness mentor, God will surely answer your prayers over your kids too.

“Listen, ITS A SUPERNATURAL ARRANGEMENT. IT WONT BE TRACEABLE TO YOUR EFFORT.

“My prayer for you is that, in your efforts to get it right, You will not miss- marry in Jesus name.

“Please let God lead you. It is in Him, you live, you move and have your being.

“Once it’s time, please open up your heart to love again. A new life is possible and if it is in God, it will be greater than and not equal to your past.’’