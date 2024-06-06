Mike Bamiloye Tackles Nigerian Pastors Feeding Congregation With Fake News, Lies

Gospel movie producer, Mike Bamiloye, has attacked Nigerian pastors with mega parishes who fail to teach their congregation the proper gospel and lifestyle.

Naija News reports that the thespian, in a post via his Instagram page, questioned why some pastors with huge congregations and social media followers are more concerned about teaching about their ego, false doctrine, lies, fake news and frivolous lifestyles.

He added that pastors should understand that they would give an account of the lives of their congregation, which they have poorly influenced with their write-up.

He wrote, “YOU AND YOUR MEGA-PARISH. You have successfully established a Mega Parish Congregation of more than 50,000 to 100,000 Followers on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Congratulations!!!

“You are now a General Overseer who controls and feed a large number of your Followers. But what do you feed your Followers with? JUNKS, GARBAGE, TRASH,… You feed them with: Your EGO, PRIDE, VAINGLORY, FALSE DOCTRINES, PICTURES OF YOUR SELF.

“Your New Clothes and Latest Fashions, new Shoes and Wrist Watches. Your plate of food at Mr. Biggs, Your Roasted Chicken Lap and Fries at Tantalizer.

“You always feed them with Posted pictures of your Exploits at Malls and Ice Creams of ColdStone.

YOU SEE YOUR LIFE OUTSIDE?

“You are blessed with a Social Media Congregation of 40,000 Followers and you are a bad Leader to them. You gave them no hood Directions. You give them Fake News and Outdated Wrong Information’. You feed them with Lies.

“What about the Bible Verses that inspire you. What about the Revelations you got in your morning Devotions. What about the Inspirational Thots and Words you saw that blessed your life. What about the great Words of Power you received from God, if any?

“What are you doing with the people God committed in your care, you will give an account of the lives of your congregation, which you have influenced badly with your write-up.”