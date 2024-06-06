JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu Attends LASU Convocation Ceremony, Gift Best Graduating Student ₦10 Million

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, attended the Lagos State University (LASU) 27th convocation ceremony.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Sanwo-Olu on New Media, Jubril Gawat, disclosed this information in a post.

He stated that the governor got to the state university at 12:38 pm.

Gawat wrote: “UPDATE: Governor of Lagos state and visitor, Mr @jidesanwoolu’s arrival at the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo Campus for the Grand Finale of the 27th convocation ceremony.

“Convocation for the award of Diplomas, First Degrees & Prizes, Postgraduate Diplomas, Higher Degrees & Conferment of Rank Distinguished Professor, Rank of Emeritus Professor and Honorary Doctorate Degrees.”

Naija News gathered that Sanwo-Olu announced a ₦10 million gift to the overall best graduating student of Lagos State University (LASU), Olaniyi Olawale.

Olawale, an accounting education graduate, achieved a CGPA of 4.98.

Sanwo-Olu made this announcement at the grand finale of the university’s 27th convocation ceremony.

The governor also announced that his administration would build an 8,200 bed hostel in the university

Over 11,000 students graduated from the institution.

Details shortly…