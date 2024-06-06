Jimi Agbaje Breaks Silence On Death Of Son In Canada, Reveals Burial Date

The former Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, has confirmed the demise of his first son, Olubunmi Agbaje.

Naija News reports that Olubunmi, fondly known as ‘Funtime’, reportedly died of cardiac arrest on Monday, May 27, 2024, in Canada at age 41.

According to Vanguard, Jimi Agbaje disclosed in a telephone interview that his son will be buried on Friday in Canada.

According to the top politician, the family will also hold a special memorial service for the late son in Lagos on a later date, after the burial in Canada.

Agbaje said the family cannot describe the pain of their son’s demise and have handed the monumental loss over to God.

He said, “His mother and I, indeed the entire extended family, cannot describe our pains. The shock is still there but in all, we give in to the will of God.

“We cannot question God and we know HE alone will help us to heal with time.”

John Olubunmi Agbaje attended elementary school at Corona School Ikoyi and high school at Atlantic Hall, Lagos.

He also attended Ampleforth College, North Yorkshire, England, for his A levels and started university at the University of Plymouth.

He later transferred to and completed his undergraduate studies at the University of West of England (Bristol) with postgraduate studies at The University of Birmingham.

He was a marketing manager with multiple consumer packaged goods companies in Nigeria and Canada before his death.