Jigawa LG Election Postponed Till 2025

The local government election in Jigawa State, initially scheduled for June 2024, has been rescheduled to June 14, 2025.

The Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JISEC) announced this on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the Commission, Auwal Muhammad Harbo, while speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting yesterday said the decision to postpone the election was prompted by the amendment of the 2012 Jigawa electoral law by the Jigawa State House of Assembly.

This amendment, according to him, was made to align with the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act, which allows political parties 360 days to adequately prepare for elections.

Harbo noted that: “Higher demand of political parties to postpone the election compelled the commission to forward the request to the Jigawa State Assembly for the amendment of the 2012 Electoral Law to conform with the 2022 Electoral Act, which provides 360 days for political parties to prepare, as opposed to the initial 90 days.”

Naija News understands that the current local government chairmen in the state are set to conclude their tenure by June 2024, as per the existing regulations.

The recent amendment allows for the state government to designate caretaker chairmen prior to June 2025.

According to the Secretary of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Adamu Isah Indallahi, this adjustment will offer ample time for opposition parties to organize and compete in the upcoming elections.