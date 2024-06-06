I Will Create A Conducive Environment For You – Otti Tells Investors From USA, China, Brazil

The governor of Abia State, Alex Otti has said he is working to create a conducive environment for new investments and also bring back investments that has left the state in the past.

He stated this while receiving a delegation of investors from the USA, China and Brazil led by the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Comfort Stevens, Dr John Nwankwo who came to introduce to him their large-scale industrial footwear project which is to be commissioned in Owerri-Nta in Isiala Ngwa south council, by December 2024.

The governor assured his visitors that his government would help them to achieve their objectives of completing its footwear production company in Owerri-nta.

He noted that he would always align with projects to meet his agenda of providing job opportunities for the unemployed Abia populace.

According to him, ”I want to congratulate you for not giving up and I’m happy that you have gotten to this level that you are hopeful of commissioning by December.

“If there’s anything we can do to support you to make that December a reality, please don’t hesitate to ask.”

While underscoring the importance of local manufacturing, Otti noted that no country has ever developed on the back of consumption of imported products without production.

The Governor expressed joy that one of the company’s plans is to train and up-skill existing local shoe manufacturers in Aba and promised the readiness of the administration to partner with the company.

“The major problem a lot of them have is finishing. Lots of them are impatient, a lot of them don’t have the right tools, a lot of them don’t have the right skills so it would be interesting if you have Comfort Stevens double as not just products but also as a training and finishing school for our young ones because there are a lot of them.

“Go to shoe plaza and see what the young men and women are doing there with bare hands you’ll understand that if you introduce them to technology, they will give much more,” he added.