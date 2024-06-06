Hajj: Seven Nigerians Pilgrim Arrested In Saudi Arabia

Seven Nigerians have been arrested in Saudi Arabia for not having their NUSUK identity cards.

A circular dated June 6, directed to States Muslim Pilgrims’ and Welfare Boards (SMPWBs) by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON’s Coordinator in Makkah, Aliyu Tanko, said the pilgrims were arrested in front of their hotels and from two states.

Naija News learnt that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia introduced the NUSUK card to identify legal pilgrims participating in the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage.

The latest development was aimed at forestalling a repeat of last year, where illegal pilgrims overran the Mina camps, leaving some Nigerians not to have access to services they paid for.

Tanko stated that the advisory becomes essential as the authorities would intensify the arrest of people without their cards as the month of Dhul Hijjah begins soon.

He further directed all SMPWBs and tour Operator Companies to increase awareness among their pilgrims about the mandatory possession of Nusuk ID Cards, which must be collected from the Mutawwif officials upon arrival in Makkah to avoid any inconvenience or disruption in their spiritual journey.

The circular read, “NAHCON wishes to reiterate its advisory and appeal on the collection and use of Nusuk ID Cards by pilgrims on Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“The Commission warns that already, seven Nigerian pilgrims from two States were arrested in front of their hotels on the 5th and 6th of June, for not being in possession of their Nusuk ID cards.

“It is imperative to carry these cards at all times as they are the recognized means of identifying pilgrims and also having access to key areas during Hajj. Pilgrims with smartphones can download the NUSUK app from Playstore or iTunes stores, use their passport and visa numbers to activate and access digital copies of their NUSUK cards.

“Not having Hajj permits, habouring or aiding those without it attracts SR10,000 fine, 6 months’ imprisonment, deportation and banning from Saudi Arabia for 10 years.”