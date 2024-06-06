Govt Moves To Issue Special ID Cards To Almajiri Children

The government of Gombe State has commenced an initiative to issue special Identification Cards to Almajiri children in the state.

During a recent interview, the Special Adviser to Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya on Tsangaya and Almajirai, Sayyada Aminatu, revealed that the government is set to commence the process of collecting data on all Tsangaya Schools and Almajirai throughout the state.

This initiative, according to her, is part of the government’s commitment to reform the Almajirai system of education and gain a better understanding of their numbers and places of origin.

Aminatu further stated that her office would collaborate with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to register all the Almajirai in the state.

Identity cards will be issued to the Almajirai to ensure their ease of movement and prevent harassment.

Aminatu expressed her disapproval of parents who neglect their responsibilities by abandoning their children in Tsangaya schools without making proper arrangements for their well-being.

She further said, “Everyone knows that the education system has changed, but these young children are seen roaming the streets and have become a nuisance at bus stops and other gatherings due to a lack of Western education.

“It is disheartening to notice almajirai spending the night in motor parks and markets. These young children have no means of survival due to the high cost of living.”