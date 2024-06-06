Former Military Administrator Of Enugu State, J.S Anga Is Dead

A former Military Administrator of Enugu State and retired Commissioner of Police, J.S Anga, is dead.

Naija News learnt that Anga died on Tuesday at the age of 83, after a protracted illness at his residence in Bukuru, near Jos.

The son of the elder statement, Paul Anga, confirmed his father’s demise to Daily Post.

Also, the President of the Eggon Cultural and Development Association, ECDA, David Mandy Abuluya, described the former military governor’s death as a great loss to the state and Nigeria at large.

Abuluya praised the late Anga for his generosity, noting that he provided police jobs to many people and his patriotism and dedication to duty would always be remembered.

He said, “J.S Anga’s contribution to our nation, particularly during his tenure as the Police commissioner and military governor, will always be remembered.

“His dedication and service to the people will forever be cherished. His demise is a great loss to the entire country.”

Anga, who hailed from Nasarawa State, served as the military governor of Enugu State and was the Galadiman Eggon and chairman of the Eggon Council of Elders until his death.