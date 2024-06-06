FG Fails To Present New Minimum Wage As Labour Resumes Negotiation

The tripartite committee consisting of the federal government and labour unions reconvened on Wednesday at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja to discuss the establishment of a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The meeting, which was intended to resolve the prolonged wage negotiations, did not yield a new offer from the federal government.

The president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo, expressed disappointment while speaking with journalists after the meeting.

He highlighted that despite the anticipation of a revised government wage proposal, no new figures were presented.

He said, “Nothing has been presented yet. The minister of finance said they are still working on the template that the president mandated them to work on.

“All we were discussing were the principles behind some of these issues, but they have not presented anything beyond what was presented earlier.

“We hope when we come back tomorrow, we will have something to relate to.”

Wale Edun, minister of finance; Atiku Bagudu, minister of budget and national planning; and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, minister of labour, represented the federal government at the meeting.

Representatives of the secretary to the government and head of service of the federation were also present.

For the organised labour, Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Osifo were in attendance.

Abdulateef Shittu, director-general of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), was also present.