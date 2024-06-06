Edo Guber: APC Unveils 256-Member Campaign Council

In preparation for the upcoming September governorship election in Edo State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled a 256-member State Campaign Council.

Naija News understands that the council will be led by former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, as Chairman.

The State Acting Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, made an announcement on Wednesday in Benin, revealing that Sen. Matthew Urhoghide has been appointed as the campaign council’s Director-General (DG), while Mr Joe Ugheoke will serve as its Secretary.

Among the notable members of the council are Peter Akpatason, who will serve as the Deputy Director-General (DDG) of Operations, and Mike Onolememen, who will hold the position of Deputy Director-General (DDG) of Administration.

“Chief Lucky Imasuen, Odi Okogie and Abu Lawani are Coordinators for Edo South, Edo Central and Edo North, respectively.

“The Campaign Council also has Mr Bisi Idaomi as Director of Administration, John Osakue as Director of Operations, while Samson Osagie is director of contacts,” Tenebe said.

The statement further noted that Dr Ernest Umakhihe will oversee financial matters as Director of Finance, Orobosa Omo Ojo will be Director of Publicity, and Kazeem Afegbua will function as Director of Media Relations.

Earlier, Oshiomhole boasted that the APC would take over power after the tenure of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Oshiomhole spoke on Sunday at the new APC secretariat on Ikpokpan Road, off Boundary-Sapele Road in Benin, welcoming a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Nosa Adams, along with thousands of PDP members into the party.

The former governor insisted that Edo State will rise again after the APC governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo takes over power.

He noted that the party will work very hard to ensure that the PDP, Labour Party and others face defeat.