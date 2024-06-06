Confusion As Inmate ‘Mysteriously’ Escape From Delta Correctional Centre

An inmate identified as Paul Michael, has mysteriously escaped from the Sapele Correctional Centre, Delta State.

Naija News learnt that Michael was accused of killing a furniture apprentice, Kelly Onojaiyefe, in Oghara town Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

According to Punch, Micheal escaped mysteriously at the weekend, a day after the new Controller of the State Corrections, Raymond Neagu, resumed office in the state.

Confirming the escape, the command’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Iloba, in a statement on Wednesday in Asaba, said that the command was still confused about how the accused escaped despite tight security at the Sapele Correction Centre.

Iloba said there was no cause for alarm as the command had beefed up security in the state and sent out a search team to capture the escapee.

He noted that the controller had details of the squadron commander, who is being armed to fortify the centre until the investigation is completed.

He said, “The Controller is peeved by the development and has immediately launched investigations over the incident.

“The Command will not sweep the matter under the carpet as Controller General Zone G had ordered investigations into the escape to know the remote and immediate cause of the incident.

“The Controller has set up an investigative team and he is the Chairman of the team under the instructions of Controller General Zone G and whoever is found culprit will be sanctioned accordingly.”