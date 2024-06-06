Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 6th June 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 5th June, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1490 and sell at N1500 on Wednesday 5th June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1490 Selling Rate N1500

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1473 Selling Rate N1474

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Leading fintech companies OPay and Kuda Microfinance Bank have announced that they are resuming new customer onboarding.

This follows the clearance received from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which had previously directed a temporary halt to new customer enrollments.

On April 29, the CBN issued a directive requiring fintech firms to pause the registration of new customers as part of broader federal government efforts to clamp down on illicit foreign exchange transactions and the unregulated operations of cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance.

This suspension came in the wake of an April 24 ruling by a Federal High Court in Abuja, which granted an interim order to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to freeze at least 1,146 bank accounts linked to unauthorized foreign exchange dealings.

An analysis revealed that 90 percent of these accounts were held by commercial banks and the remaining 10 percent by fintech.