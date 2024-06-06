Bandits Strike Again In Kaduna Village, Abduct Wife Of Traditional Ruler

Gunmen, suspected to be bandits, have abducted the wife of the paramount ruler of Ninzo chiefdom, Umar Musa, in Kaduna State’s Sanga local government area.

The bandits had earlier abducted a paramount ruler and his wife from their palace at Fadan-Ninzo on Wednesday night, as well as other residents of the community.

An eyewitness recounted that the bandits entered the palace, firing guns without any regard, and subsequently abducted the traditional ruler and his wife.

According to the spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, who spoke to Channels Television, the abducted traditional ruler was able to flee from the bandits’ custody after they deserted him, thanks to the rapid response of police officers who swiftly arrived at the scene upon receiving the distress call.

He added that the police operatives are currently pursuing the bandits in an effort to rescue the traditional ruler’s wife and other hostages who remain in their captivity.

Meanwhile, gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed the traditional ruler of Gidan Usmanu Village, Auwal Wali.

Naija News learnt that Wali was murdered in his residence in the Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

While specific details of the incident remain unclear, the military authorities have officially confirmed the tragic event in a statement released on Tuesday.

The spokesperson for the Army 6 Brigade, Oni Olubodunde, expressed condolences to the family of the deceased leader and pledged to ensure that those responsible for the attack face justice.