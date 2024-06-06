ASUU Holds Crucial NEC Meeting

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is set to hold an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja to deliberate on pressing welfare issues affecting its members.

The crucial meeting, scheduled to take place at the ASUU Secretariat, will see the gathering of the union’s principal officers, national officers, zonal coordinators, and branch chairmen from across the nation.

In preparation for the meeting, notifications have been sent to all those expected to participate, ensuring robust attendance for comprehensive discussions.

This gathering follows a prior meeting held at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, where specific tasks were assigned to zonal coordinators and branch chairmen.

A source, who preferred to remain anonymous, informed SunNewspaper that the agenda for the upcoming meeting would include a review of these assignments and further discussions on unresolved issues.

However, the source did not confirm whether the Federal Government had introduced any new proposals or taken decisive actions regarding the outstanding grievances that necessitated this emergency NEC meeting.

The source stated, “I am not aware of any new government positions on our demands. We have many outstanding demands that require the attention of the Federal Government. Several letters were written and no positive response.

“One thing that I can tell you is that our members are agitated over the withheld salaries, non-payment of the academic earned allowances, and other issues affecting public universities in the country, which the government has refused to address.”