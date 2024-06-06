APC NWC Extends Rivers Caretaker Committee’s Tenure

The All Progressives Congress National Working Committee (NWC), after several hours of meeting on Wednesday, resolved to extend the tenure of its Rivers State caretaker committee for another six months.

The party’s leadership, in a statement released through its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, explained that caretaker chairman Tony C. Okocha will retain his position.

According to the statement; “This decision was reached at its 151st meeting held on Wednesday, 5th of June, 2024 at the National Secretariat in Abuja.

“The membership of the Caretaker Committee remains as originally constituted: comprising: Okocha as Chairman, Eric Nwibani, Secretary, Chibuike Ikenga, Prince Stephen Abolo, Silvester Vidi, Senibo Karibi Dan-Jumbo, Darling Amadi.”

This comes a day after Rivers APC, led by Tony Okocha, claimed that Governor Siminalayi Fubara‘s administration is currently in ‘ICU.’

Naija News reports that Okocha made this known while dismissing news making the round on social media, that he made a U-turn and congratulated Fubara on his one year in office.

In an interview with journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Okocha said it is impossible for him to congratulate a government he described as being in the ‘ICU’.

According to the APC chairman, the report alleging that he congratulated Fubara was intended to malign his character and project him as “one who speaks from both sides of his mouth.”

Scoring the Fubara’s administration on the first anniversary, Okocha said the Governor had scored zero, describing his administration as a sham and running without a budget.