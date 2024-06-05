There Should Be A Law Against ‘Manhood Cutting’ In Nigeria – Shehu Sani

Former Senator and Civil Rights Activist, Shehu Sani has condemned the rising cases of manhood cutting over domestic crises among couples in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview with Daily Post, Sani demanded the enactment of strict laws against manhood cutting in Nigeria.

He stated this while reacting to an incident where a housewife cut her husband’s manhood in Kaduna.

The lawmaker lamented that such incidents have been on the rise lately and it would be only fair if men are protected against their wives.

He further condemned the Kaduna housewife for attacking and slashing her husband’s manhood.

According to him, “The woman who cut the manhood of her husband in Kaduna has committed a serious crime. The rising cases of violence against manhood demand a specific law to protect it against being abused.”

The sanction, he said, should be punitive, to protect manhood from being denigrated, insulted, wasteful, injured or amputated, so that men can live their full lives.

Minimum Wage: No Nigerian Worker Can Survive On Nothing Less Than N100,000 – Shehu Sani

Meanwhile, Shehu Sani, has said the issue of minimum wage should be addressed to avoid strikes from organised labour.

In an interview with Arise Television on Friday, Sani stated that given the country’s current economic situation, no Nigerian worker can survive on less than N100,000.

He maintained that the government had the resources to pay a reasonable minimum wage, adding that a living wage for the labourers was not a bad idea.

He said, “I don’t know how a Nigerian can survive with less than N100,000. If you break down what the government is offering, N45,000-48,000, you will see how unrealistic it is by the time you factor in many things. The position taken by labour should be considered by the government

“It is one thing agreeing to increase the minimum wage and then the capacity to pay. Let us not forget that in the last few years, the government has been finding it difficult to even pay the ones that they already have on paper, so how this could be reflected should be considered.

“But from what we have learnt since the withdrawal of subsidy, the government has more money and there’s no better way to effectively and productively spend it than to increase the minimum wage of Nigerian workers to a reasonable point where he can adequately take care of his family.

“Economic reforms are taking place in this country, there are consequences for the reforms. They are supposed to be sacrifices but it should be across the board.

“Workers are seeing that money is coming in trillions, they want their own share. When a nation subsidises, it makes more value for wages but when they are removed, you have to pay for it.”