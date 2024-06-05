Terrorists Give June 15 Deadline To Raise Ransom For 56 Abducted Persons

Terrorists have set a dire ultimatum for the families of 56 abductees in Niger State, demanding a ransom of N150 million by June 15.

Failure to meet these demands will result in the execution of five hostages daily, according to the chilling threat issued.

The abductions occurred in a series of attacks between Sunday and Monday, targeting residents of Kakuru in Munya Local Government Area and Adogo Mallam and Tunga Kawo communities in Shiroro Local Government Area.

Kakuru, the site of one of the abductions, is situated approximately five kilometres from Kuchi community, where another distressing kidnapping of 150 villagers took place last week.

Among the hostages from Kuchi, a man was released solely to raise a ransom of ₦60 million for his wife and four children still in captivity.

Sources told The Nation that the affected communities attempted to negotiate, initially offering ₦60,000 per victim. When this was rejected, they increased the amount to ₦100,000, which the terrorists also declined.

The terrorists argued that the sum was less than what they spent to hire their weapons and purchase ammunition, firmly stating that the ransom would not be lowered.

The situation remains tense as the community scrambles to meet the demands, and the authorities are yet to respond to this escalation of terror in Niger State.

The source said, “The entire community is in mourning because there is no way that the people can afford this amount and, unfortunately, there is no effort from anywhere to rescue the people.

“Since this abduction started three weeks ago, no government official or security agents have visited the community.The government is aware of the situation, but nothing has been done.”

Chairman, Munya Local Government Area, Alhaji Aminu Najume, confirmed the latest abduction and the demand for ransom from the terrorists.

“Only two people were released to go and source for money for the release of their family members. A man who was kidnapped alongside his wife and three children was asked to go look for the money.

“Another one is an old man, who was released on health grounds, but his two children and their wives are being held and was equally asked to go and source for money for their release,” he said.

The chairman lamented that there has been no security in the community since the attack occurred, adding that the community is porous because of the absence of security.