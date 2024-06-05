Resident Doctors Threaten Strike Over Allowance

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has issued a stern ultimatum to Chief Medical Directors and Managing Directors (CMDs/MDs) of healthcare facilities across the country.

They are demanding the immediate settlement of the outstanding accoutrement allowances owed to their members. This directive comes after a comprehensive general meeting held by the association in Kaduna.

In a communique made public after the meeting, NARD President, Dr Dele Abdullahi Olaitan, Secretary General Dr. Anaduaka Christopher Obinna, and Public and Special Secretary Dr. Egbe John Jonah unanimously agreed to give a two-week deadline for these payments.

They have cautioned that non-compliance will trigger a nationwide industrial action by the resident doctors.

The association has also called for an end to doctor casualization and advocated for more secure and equitable employment terms within the healthcare sector.

A push towards the integration of all healthcare facilities into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) was also highlighted, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of payroll procedures.

Furthermore, the resident doctors have taken a strong stance against any form of assault on medical practitioners.

They announced that any such incident would prompt an immediate withdrawal of medical services until the safety of the affected area is sufficiently restored.

In line with this, NARD is urging the National Assembly to enact laws that would make assaults on healthcare workers a criminal offence.

The association is also advocating for a reduction in examination fees for the West African Colleges of Surgeons and Physicians, which would aid resident doctors in registering and continuing their education and specialization without financial hindrance.