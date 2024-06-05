Photos: Smugglers Carrying Rice, Vehicles Violently Attack Customs, Soldiers In Badagry

A joint patrol team comprising the Nigerian Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, and soldiers intercepted a boat carrying smuggled goods, including rice and vehicles, in the Badagry area of Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the recent operation was disclosed in a statement by the Unit’s Public Relations Officer, Theophilus Duniya, on Tuesday.

According to Duniya, the smugglers responded violently during the interception, attacking the customs and army personnel, resulting in injuries to some officers.

The statement reads: “A joint patrol team comprising FOU A personnel and some soldiers intercepted a boat carrying smuggled rice and vehicles by the waterside in Badagry, Lagos State. While evacuating the goods, a group of men, led by an individual armed with dangerous weapons and, attacked the team, injuring Customs Officers and a Soldier.

“The personnel acting in self-defence maimed the leader of the gang to prevent him from inflicting more injuries on the personnel and was evacuated for immediate medical attention.

“The Comptroller of FOU A, Kola Oladeji, commended the Army and Customs personnel for their bravery and professional conduct in the face of a dangerous attack.”