Peter Obi Condemns Acts Of Sabotage, Criminality On Second Niger Bridge

The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has frowned at the criminal vandalisation of critical infrastructures on the second Niger Bridge.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi while reacting to a viral video of a man who described how criminals were vandalizing the second Niger Bridge, called on security agents to investigate and arrest the criminals.

According to the former Governor of Anambra State, the vandalization of the critical infrastructures on the bridge was capable of causing grievous harm to commuters.

In the statement via his X handle, Peter Obi urged relevant authorities and the government to implement strict disciplinary measures for those who vandalise public assets.

He also called for the installation of reliable surveillance systems to monitor the security of vital public infrastructure.

He said, “I like to thank immensely the young man, Lord Zeus, driven by patriotism and courage to raise alarm on the vandalization of the second Niger bridge.

“The viral video of this good Nigerian copiously points out the senseless criminality and vandalism of our collective assets, which is capable of causing grievous harm to members of the public if left unchecked.

“He took time to expose how this critical infrastructure of the 2nd Niger Bridge is being vandalised by criminals, thereby causing harm to road users and constituting a security threat to society.

“I share his concerns and that of many patriots over the constant destruction of public property, including vandalising of railway tracks, cutting up of high voltage cables, stealing of aluminium railings on bridges, and so on.

“We must condemn these acts of sabotage and criminality in their totality. Now that this critical issue has, again, been exposed, I urge the government and security agencies to do a follow up by investigating deeply and bringing to book the perpetrators of such crimes.”