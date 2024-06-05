Naira Abuse: Court Hears Case Against Cubana Chief Priest June 25

The Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned the hearing of the case against celebrity bartender, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, to June 25.

The adjournment comes as the parties involved continue to explore a potential settlement. Okechukwu faces allegations of abusing the Nigerian naira during a social event held at the Eko Hotel in Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Cubana Chief Priest on April 17.

He was charged with three counts of spraying and mishandling naira notes, actions that contravene Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act of 2007.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail for N10 million.

The matter was initially adjourned to May 2, where Mr Chikaosolu Ojukwu, SAN, representing Okechukwu, indicated that both parties were seeking a settlement under Section 14(2) of the EFCC Act.

Following discussions, the defence counsel requested the withdrawal of a preliminary objection, which was unopposed by the prosecution and subsequently granted by the court.

The case was expected to proceed on June 5 with a report on the settlement efforts, but further delays occurred due to the defence team’s request for adjournment.

This request led to the new hearing date of June 25, as stakeholders await a resolution.