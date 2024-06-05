Liverpool’s principal sponsor, Standard Chartered, has been accused of financing terrorist groups through transactions amounting to billions of dollars.

The allegations, first brought to light by a former Standard Chartered bank executive and another whistleblower, have now been backed by an independent expert in a court filing.

He alleges that the leaked documents demonstrate the bank’s involvement in transactions over five years that breached sanctions against Iran.

London-based Standard Chartered has confessed twice to breaching sanctions against Iran and other countries, paying fines totalling over $1.7 billion (£1.3 billion/€1.6 billion).

The bank evaded prosecution for money laundering in 2012 with the assistance of Lord Cameron’s government.

The whistleblowers who provided information leading to the investigation later sued the US authorities responsible for it, but their case was dismissed in 2019.

However, an independent expert now claims that the documents provided show $9.6 billion (£7.5 billion/€8.8 billion) worth of transactions with individuals and companies designated by the US government as ‘terror groups’.

According to the BBC, these groups include Hamas, Al-Qaeda, and the Taliban.

In a statement to the BBC, Standard Chartered stated that it ‘disputes’ the claims made by the expert and maintains that the previous allegations had been ‘thoroughly discredited’ by authorities.

The UK bank initially secured a deal with the Liverpool in 2010 and has been featured on the front of match shirts since then.

The partnership was extended until the 2026/27 season in 2022, with Liverpool and Standard Chartered working together on a series of community investment projects.

After sealing Liverpool’s fresh contract with Standard Chartered in 2022, CEO Billy Hogan conveyed thanks, emphasizing that their collaboration has been crucial to the club’s recent successes, both on and off the pitch.

He underscored the shared values and commitment to supporting communities and fans globally.