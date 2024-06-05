Gunmen Kill Pastor In Fresh Plateau Attack

A cleric serving with the Assemblies of God Church Keall, Pastor Dauda Dalyop, has been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen in a fresh attack in Plateau State.

Naija News learnt that at least five individuals were killed in the attack, which happened in Kimakpa, a village of Kwall District in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to reporters on Wednesday, the National Publicity Secretary of the Irigwe Development Association ((IDA), Sam Jugo, said the killing took place on Monday, at about 12 midnight.

He said: “We woke up this morning to another sad one. In the middle of the night of 2nd June, 2024, criminal invaders attacked and killed 5 of our residents in cold blood at Kimakpa.

“The criminal elements who came in their numbers with heavy weapons killed a pastor of Assemblies of God Church Keall, Pastor Dauda Dalyop.”

He mentioned others killed in the attack, including Mrs Chummy Dauda, 57; Chwe Ajuhs, 26; Joshua Kusa, 45; and Rikwe Doro, 43.

Jugo said: “Two persons were severely injured and are currently undergoing treatment at home. Troops of Operation Safe Haven were instantly mobilized to avert further genocide. There’s uneasy calm in Kwall District.

“This sad incident came just two days after some disgruntled elements ambushed some Rigwe youths on motorcycles while returning from the Gero mining site and killed instantly Mr Irmiya Musa Timbi and severely injured one other.

“We use this medium to further appeal for calm to enable the security agencies to carry out their investigations. We should upscale our vigilance, avoid night movements to distant destinations suppress the urge for reprisal or taking the law into our own hands and give the security agencies the benefit of the doubt. In as much as we are quite saddened by this condemnable incident, we cannot afford to aggravate the situation by seeking self help at this time.

“We call on the security agencies to do the needful by fishing out the culprits so that those affected will see justice being served as that’s the only way to restore the confidence of our people.”