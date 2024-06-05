FCT: Wike Discloses Reason For Naming Abuja Road After Wole Soyinka

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed why he proposed naming one of the newly commissioned roads in the FCT after Wole Soyinka.

Naija News reported that President Bola Tinubu has named the Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) as Professor Wole Soyinka Highway based on the recommendation of the FCT administration.

In naming the road after the distinguished playwright, poet and novelist who clocks 90 on 13 July, President Tinubu said Soyinka was the first African to win the Nobel Literature Prize.

The FCT Minister stated that dedicating the road to Prof. Wole Soyinka honors his significant contributions to progress and development, serving as an example for others.

Wike said, “The proposal to dedicate the road to Prof. Wole Soyinka is rooted in the importance of honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to progress and development during their lifetime, thus setting an example for others.”

Wike disclosed that the contract for the road’s construction was awarded in 2020 for N30.6 billion, noting that the project’s completion has brought relief to FCT residents.

The Minister also expressed gratitude to the contractor for completing the road project on time.

Minister of State, FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, thanked President Tinubu, the National Assembly, the Federal Executive Council, FCDA engineers, and the construction team for their support and contributions to completing Arterial Road N20, which has enhanced the FCT’s transportation network.