FCT: I Was Told That You Would Not Perform, But I Made My Choice – Tinubu Tells Wike

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that he was advised not to appoint the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike as a member of his cabinet.

He stated this on Tuesday while commissioning the Arterial Road N20 from the Northern Parkway to the Outer Northern Expressway within the federal capital city, which he named Wole Soyinka Way.

The president praised Wike for his performance in the FCT, adding that he has been an inspiration to many people.

Tinubu stated that he was happy with Wike’s performance, because so many people told him the minister was not fit for the job.

He said: “To the Hon. Minister of FCT and his entire team, my presence here is to say thank you very much for giving this government a very successful first-year landing.

“You inspired so many people and the acronym WIW—Wike is Working—is resonating with all of us.

“My heart is full of joy, full of pride because they thought you, Wike, would not perform. I heard that from several quarters. I made my choice. You didn’t let me and the country down. You worked day and night, creatively thinking and doing.

“The reform you recommended was accepted by me. People are benefiting. You are proud to bring them out as permanent secretaries and civil servants. The jobs you are creating during these activities are extremely encouraging. I said in Lagos during the flag off of the coastal road, then it was my bragging time. Today again, I can brag.”