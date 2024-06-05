El-Rufai, Former Commissioners Indicted Over ‘Missing’ ₦423 Billion

The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Wednesday received a report from the ad hoc committee tasked with investigating the finances, loans, and contracts awarded during former Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s tenure.

The report indicted the former governor and several commissioners who served under him.

According to the report, El-Rufai’s government allegedly siphoned ₦423 billion of the state resources.

The House urged the incumbent governor, Uba Sani to refer the former governor and former commissioners of finance to relevant security agencies for investigation.

Presenting the report during plenary on Wednesday, the chairman of the ad hoc committee and Deputy Speaker of the House, Henry Magaji Danjuma, alleged that most of the loans obtained during El-Rufai’s administration were diverted, while in some cases, due process was not followed in securing the loans.

Receiving the report, the Speaker of the Kaduna House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman, said that a total of ₦423 billion was siphoned by El-Rufai’s administration while leaving the state with huge liabilities.

The committee, therefore, recommended the investigation and prosecution of El-Rufai, and some other indicted members of his cabinet by security and anti-corruption agencies for abuse of office through the award of contracts without due process, diversion of public funds, and money laundering.