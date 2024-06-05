Court Adjourns Philip Shaibu’s Impeachment Suit Against Obaseki

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the hearing in a lawsuit brought by the impeached Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, against Governor Godwin Obaseki and others.

Naija News understands that the adjournment was made due to the absence of some of the defendants in court.

The hearing resumed today following the suspension of the Organised Labour strike.

Recall that courts in the country had earlier closed due to the strike action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

During Wednesday’s proceedings, Shuaib’s counsel, Ayotunde Ogunleye, informed the court that the case was initially scheduled for Monday, June 3, but was affected by the strike.

Ogunleye also brought to the attention of Justice Omotoso an earlier order that required all parties to file and exchange their legal documents promptly, as the case was to be expedited.

As some of the defendants were not present in court and were not represented by legal practitioners, Ogunleye requested a short adjournment.

After consulting with the lawyers involved, Justice Omotoso set June 28, 2024, as the new date for the hearing of the lawsuit.

However, the judge issued a warning that he would not tolerate any further delays from any party involved in the case.

He emphasized that any party wishing to raise objections to the lawsuit must do so alongside the substantive matter.