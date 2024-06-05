Breaking: AFCON 2025 Postponed (See New Date)

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, which is scheduled to take place in Morocco, will now take place in January 2026.

Naija News reports that AFCON 2025 was originally scheduled to take place in June, but the Club World Cup will be played in the United States from June 15 to July 13.

The tournament is now delayed by six months as it clashes with the expanded 32-team Club World Cup.

According to Daily Post, CAF’s general secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba, confirmed the latest development to BBC on Wednesday.

Mosengo-Omba said AFCON 2025 would now be held in early 2026, acknowledging the pressing issue of scheduling conflicts.

He highlighted concerns regarding player welfare and questioned the feasibility of players participating in both the Club World Cup and the AFCON consecutively.

“For the men, we need to make sure that the dates that we’ll be choosing will be in the interests of the players.

“For this, we need to balance different aspects and also discuss with our partners and then we complete [the dates]. Scheduling is a nightmare for everybody,” Mosengo-Omba said.