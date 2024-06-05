Anthony Joshua In Talks To Buy Former Premier League Club, Watford

Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua is reportedly in talks to buy a former Premier League club, Watford.

Watford have been experiencing a series of ups and downs on and off the pitch which contributed to their relegation to the EFL Championship, the second-tier league in England, during the 2021-2022 season.

Their aforementioned relegation was their second in three seasons and came three seasons after playing in the FA Cup final in which they lost 6-0 to Manchester City.

In the 2023-2024 EFL Championship, they managed not to be relegated to the third tier as they finished in the 15th spot out of 24 teams.

Their poor performance on the pitch has drastically affected their revenue so badly that the club’s current owner, Gino Pozzo from Italy, has been seeking new investors.

Pozzo who has been the owner of the Championship club since 2012 is reportedly ready to sell the club in the region of £150 million.

A report from the Athletic claimed that financial experts working with Anthony Joshua are making efforts to buy Watford and they have held discussions with the club.

Note that Anthony Joshua was born in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, to Nigerian parents, which goes to show his deep connection with the Championship club.

However, before he can buy the club, the 34-year-old British heavyweight boxer would have to partner with other investors because his current net worth is just $80 million according to Celebritynetwork.com.